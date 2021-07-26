- Advertisement -

Singapore – A video of a Volvo that activated the emergency brake to avoid a dog running across the road only to get rear-ended by another vehicle is circulating online, highlighting the need for safe distance driving.

A video of the accident was posted on Facebook page SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Thursday (Jul 22). The incident is reported to have happened at about 7:05 am along Halus Link towards the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway.

At the beginning of the video, a dog was spotted attempting to run across the road.

However, there was heavier traffic towards the third lane from the far left.

A few seconds later, the vehicles in front of the car recording the scene hit their brakes.

According to the post, a Volvo s60 had to activate the emergency brake to avoid the dog. Meanwhile, the white SsangYong Tivoli behind the Volvo failed to respond on time and rear-ended the Volvo.

The fender and bumper of the Tivoli could be seen dislodged as the camcar driver passed the scene.

Just before the collision, the dog managed to cross and disappeared behind the rails of the road divider.

Members from the online community reminded road users to avoid tailgating and maintain at least a three-second following distance to have ample time to react to potentially dangerous situations.

“It is the responsibility of the rear vehicle to maintain a safety distance at all times as stated in our Highway Code before we got our licence,” said Facebook user Wilson Quek. “Experiment had been tested and proved if a safety distance is kept, there isn’t a chance of collision in any event of a sudden brake.”

“To be able to adjust your speed so that you can stop within the space between you and the vehicle in front, you must allow at least one car length for every 16 km/h of your speed,” notes the Highway Code./TISG

