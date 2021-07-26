Delivery driver spotted using phone while on the road, netizens call for stricter enforcement

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A delivery truck driver was spotted using his mobile phone while on the road. The video has sparked yet another call from the public for stricter enforcement of road safety rules.

“Delivery drivers, please stop at the roadside to use mobile device,” noted Facebook page ROADS.sg on Saturday (Jul 24).

It attached a video of a driver repeatedly glancing down at the phone in his hand while driving.

“You are not only endangering yourself but other road users also. We have witnessed many truck drivers not paying full attention to the road ahead.”

The page also called out the company to which the truck was registered and urged them to discipline their drivers.

Meanwhile, members from the online community urged authorities to put errant road users to task.

“Very common. It shows how weak the traffic law is. People are simply not afraid. Just look at the many recent accidents,” commented Facebook user Adnan Daeng.

A representative of the company that owns the truck commented on the post, noting they were aware of the incident.

“We do not condone the action of our driver in this incident. Safety has always been our top priority, and this includes road safety,” said the spokesperson.

The company noted it would stress the importance of road safety on all its drivers and “take steps to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”

According to the Road Traffic Act, a driver of a vehicle who holds in his hand a mobile communication device and operates any of its communicative or other functions while the vehicle is in motion on a road or in a public place is guilty of an offence.

The offence carries 12 demerit points and a fine not exceeding S$1,000, imprisonment of up to six months, or both for first-time offenders.

Repeat offenders may be fined up to S$2,000, imprisoned for up to 12 months, or both./TISG

