Youth with no driving licence, argues about road regulations

Singapore — A video of a young man without a driving licence confronting a member of the public who informed him that a vehicle’s engine was not allowed to be left idling is circulating online.

The video, which involves an idle Renault Megane Diesel and an altercation between a youth and two other men, began making rounds on social media on Wednesday (Jul 21).

The man recording the scene first informed the youth in a blue shirt that he cannot leave the engine running.

The youth, with his phone, held up and also taking a video of the conversation, replied, “Where, who says that?”

The man told him to go and check. “As a driver, you’re not supposed to leave the engine on. Go and check. It is the law.”

“So did you take your theory test?” asked the youth repeatedly.

“There’s nothing in the law that says we cannot on the car,” he added.

The man then clarifies that he could not leave the engine on when the car is idle.

Another man could be heard asking the youth, “Do you have a licence?”

“I don’t have a licence,” the youth responded.

“You don’t have a licence; you have no right to talk,” said the man behind the scene.

Meanwhile, the man beside him advises the youth to go and ask the driver to confirm such rules.

“It does not matter if you are sitting in the car enjoying the air-conditioner while waiting for friends to return – you could still be handed a fine,” wrote Facebook page ROADS.sg on the incident.

According to the YouTube video uploaded by SG Road Vigilante, the vehicle’s engine was idling for more than 15 minutes while parked beside a coffee shop along Sixth Ave.

The incident is said to have happened on Tuesday (Jul 20) at about 2:30 pm.

Under the Environmental Protection and Management (Vehicular Emissions) Regulations, it is an offence to leave the engine of a motor vehicle running while it is stationary for reasons other than traffic conditions. The rationale is to minimise pollution. It will in turn reduce fuel wastage.

Motorists caught leaving their vehicle engines idling will face a fine of S$100.

If convicted in court, first-time offenders will be fined up to S$2,000, while repeat offenders will be fined up to S$5,000. /TISG

