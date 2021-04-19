Home News Featured News Motorcyclist chases cyclist weaving through traffic without helmet and wearing earbuds

Motorcyclist chases cyclist weaving through traffic without helmet and wearing earbuds

Brakeless fixed-gear bicycles are banned and illegal to be used on Singapore roads.

Photo: FB screengrab/ROADS.sg

Singapore – Having seen a cyclist riding dangerously without the proper protective equipment and weaving through cars, a motorcyclist took it upon himself to remind the rider of road safety practices.

Facebook page ROADS.sg posted a video of the incident on Saturday (Apr 17).

The caption reads, “Motorcyclist saw this bicyclist weaving in and out of traffic dangerously and not wearing a helmet. Wearing earbuds and not giving full attention to road safety is not wise.”

The post added that brakeless fixed-gear bicycles are banned and illegal to be used on Singapore roads.

“This is why we need to ban bicycles on the road guys,” said the motorcyclist as he spotted the cyclist up ahead.

Photo: FB screengrab/ROADS.sg

“No helmet, no nothing,” he added, as the cyclist switched lanes repeatedly.

He began honking at the cyclist, but the latter continued weaving through the traffic.

Photo: FB screengrab/ROADS.sg

Upon reaching the intersection on a red light, the motorcyclist stopped beside the cyclist.

“I don’t think you should be on the road,” said the motorcyclist to the cyclist.

“The way you cycle, no helmet, no nothing. You must ride at the side. You should be using the first lane on the left.”

Photo: FB screengrab/ROADS.sg

Meanwhile, the cyclist looked at the motorcyclist before removing an earbud.

Photo: FB screengrab/ROADS.sg

“You shouldn’t be cycling through the cars; it’s very dangerous, you know. I caught everything on camera,” said the motorcyclist. He advised the cyclist to please ride at the side.

The cyclist replied inaudibly about going the opposite direction.

“You’re going to get yourself killed, you know,” said the motorcyclist, to which the cyclist nodded.

The motorcyclist then reversed to position himself properly before the white intersection lines and shared a short exchange with a nearby vehicle driver who also expressed concern towards the cyclist.

With over 530 comments to date, members from the online community commended the motorcyclist and urged for something to be done regarding those who pose a danger to other road users.

“The law should absolve anyone from any responsibilities should they meet with an accident with such rider resulting in their (rider) death or disability,” added Facebook user Douglas Ho./TISG

Read related: S’pore actor Tay Ping Hui laments lack of road safety from reckless cyclists

