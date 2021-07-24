Home News Motorcyclist dead after 5- accident along CTE, 6 taken to hospital

Motorcyclist dead after 5-vehicle accident along CTE, 6 taken to hospital

Photo: FB screengrab/SCDF

Hana O

Home News
Singapore – A 31-year-old passed away after being involved in a multi-vehicle accident along the Central Expressway (CTE) on Friday night (Jul 23).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force () was alerted to a road accident on Friday at about 9:20 along CTE towards Seletar Expressway (SLE) after Cavenagh Road exit.

The accident involved two cars, a lorry, and two motorcycles, said SCDF in a Facebook post.

A car was completely engulfed in flames, and a lorry and two motorcycles were found turned on their sides.

Photo: FB screengrab/SCDF

SCDF noted that no one was trapped as a result of the accident.

Seven people were assessed for injuries by SCDF Emergency Medical Services personnel.

SCDF paramedics also administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on a person who had no pulse and was not breathing.

CPR was also administered on the same person while being conveyed to the , said SCDF.

Firefighters addressed the fire with extinguishers, two compressed air foam backpacks and two water jets.

SCDF conveyed a total of seven people, a male motorcyclist, male car driver, male lorry driver and his three passengers, to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

ROADS.sg uploaded a video of the accident, highlighting the traffic congestion on the expressway.

was reported that the fire was extinguished at about 10 pm./TISG

