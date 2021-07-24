Motorcyclist dead after 5-vehicle accident along CTE, 6 taken to hospital

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A 31-year-old motorcyclist passed away after being involved in a multi-vehicle accident along the Central Expressway (CTE) on Friday night (Jul 23).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to a road traffic accident on Friday at about 9:20 pm along CTE towards Seletar Expressway (SLE) after Cavenagh Road exit.

The accident involved two cars, a lorry, and two motorcycles, said SCDF in a Facebook post.

A car was completely engulfed in flames, and a lorry and two motorcycles were found turned on their sides.

SCDF noted that no one was trapped as a result of the accident.

Seven people were assessed for injuries by SCDF Emergency Medical Services personnel.

SCDF paramedics also administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on a person who had no pulse and was not breathing.

CPR was also administered on the same person while being conveyed to the hospital, said SCDF.

Firefighters addressed the fire with extinguishers, two compressed air foam backpacks and two water jets.

SCDF conveyed a total of seven people, a male motorcyclist, male car driver, male lorry driver and his three passengers, to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Facebook page ROADS.sg uploaded a video of the accident, highlighting the traffic congestion on the expressway.

It was reported that the fire was extinguished at about 10 pm./TISG

