Home News 14-year-old dies after getting run over by dump truck on Marina...

14-year-old cyclist dies after getting run over by dump truck on Marina East Drive

Driver of Malaysia-registered truck had outstanding fines

Photo: FB screengrab/SG Road Vigilante - SGRV

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

Home News
- Advertisement -

Singapore – A 14-year-old boy riding a bicycle died in an accident involving a dump truck along Marina East Drive on Monday (May 31).

Facebook page ROADS.sg shared news of the incident on Wednesday (Jun 2), indicating that the dumpster truck “ran over the ”.

The “cyclist was riding a fixie bike which is banned by LTA (Land Transport Authority) and Traffic Police because there must be at least one brake on the bicycle”, added .

Facebook page SG Road Vigilante – SGRV uploaded photos of the accident, one showing the dump truck, a bicycle broken into two and a graphic image of what appeared to be a leg a few metres away.

- Advertisement -

Photo: FB screengrab/SG Road Vigilante – SGRV

A photo from another angle revealed a white sheet over the victim’s body.

Photo: FB screengrab/SG Road Vigilante – SGRV

Another photo showed the condition of the bicycle post-accident – its wheels bent out of shape.

- Advertisement -

Photo: FB screengrab/SG Road Vigilante – SGRV

also noted that the driver of the Malaysia-registered truck had three outstanding fines since 2019.

Photo: FB screengrab/SG Road Vigilante – SGRV

A Singapore Civil Defence Force () paramedic pronounced the boy dead on the scene.

- Advertisement -

The police confirmed on Wednesday that they were alerted to the incident at about 4.25 pm.

A 37-year-old male driver was arrested for careless driving causing death, reported The Straits Times.

Police investigations are ongoing./TISG

Read related: Motorcyclist chases cyclist weaving through traffic without helmet and wearing earbuds

Motorcyclist chases cyclist weaving through traffic without helmet and wearing earbuds


Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , , , ,
- Advertisement -
Celebrity

Fans defend Alex Man after he suffers backlash for smiling at a national hero’s funeral

Changsha -- Chinese scientist Yuan Longping, known as the "father of hybrid rice", who helped save millions from hunger with his work, died at the age of 90 on May 22. His funeral was held in Changsha last week and reportedly...
View Post
Featured News

PM Lee on Spore’s next steps: Test, trace, vaccinate more quickly and more extensively

Singapore – Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong addressed the country on Monday (May 31), providing an update on the Covid-19 situation and highlighting the next steps in dealing with the pandemic. At the beginning of his speech, Mr Lee mentioned that compared...
View Post
Featured News

95-year-old S’porean woman dies from Covid-19 complications, 19 new community cases reported

Singapore – A 95-year-old Singaporean woman has died from complications due to Covid-19 infection on May 30, announced the Ministry of Health in its daily updates. MOH reported that the woman was confirmed positive for the virus on May 17 when she...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent