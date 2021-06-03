14-year-old cyclist dies after getting run over by dump truck on Marina East Drive

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A 14-year-old boy riding a bicycle died in an accident involving a dump truck along Marina East Drive on Monday (May 31).

Facebook page ROADS.sg shared news of the incident on Wednesday (Jun 2), indicating that the dumpster truck “ran over the cyclist”.

The “cyclist was riding a fixie bike which is banned by LTA (Land Transport Authority) and Traffic Police because there must be at least one brake on the bicycle”, added ROADS.sg.

Facebook page SG Road Vigilante – SGRV uploaded photos of the accident, one showing the dump truck, a bicycle broken into two and a graphic image of what appeared to be a leg a few metres away.

A photo from another angle revealed a white sheet over the victim’s body.

Another photo showed the condition of the bicycle post-accident – its wheels bent out of shape.

ROADS.sg also noted that the driver of the Malaysia-registered truck had three outstanding fines since 2019.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic pronounced the boy dead on the scene.

The police confirmed on Wednesday that they were alerted to the incident at about 4.25 pm.

A 37-year-old male driver was arrested for careless driving causing death, reported The Straits Times.

Police investigations are ongoing./TISG

