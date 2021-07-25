Home News Young man allegedly leaves car engine on, netizens weigh in on issue

Young man allegedly leaves car engine on, netizens weigh in on issue

In response to this, netizens took their own sides, with some calling out the young man and others saying that the man taking the video could have spoken more kindly.

Screengrab from Facebook video / Sgfollowall

A minute-long Instagram video of a man telling a younger man off for allegedly keeping his engine on was shared on the Facebook group Sgfollowall on Wednesday (Jul 21). Since then, the video has garnered over 40,000 views on Facebook alone.

Capturing the young man also filming his confronter, the video caught the latter saying, “You cannot leave your engine running.”

“Really? Where? Who says that?” the younger man replied.

“Go and check! As a driver, you’re not supposed to leave your engine on. Go and check… it is the law.”

The young man then responded by saying, “There is nothing in the law that says we cannot (turn) on the car.”

After going back and forth, the two then switched to arguing about whether the younger man had a licence.

“I don’t have a licence,” he explained, pointing to another individual not captured within the video frame, saying that he or she should have one.

The videographer was heard to have responded, “You don’t have a licence, you have no right to talk. Go home.”

A “Go ask the driver,” was also audible.

After another man stepped within the frame seeming to console the young man, he appeared to have tried to reason one more time, saying “There’s no rule…”

The videographer responded, saying, “You don’t even have a licence, what are you talking about?”

The young man was then gently led away by the other man who had stepped in.

Others simply shared the print of the rules, sharing screenshots of the stipulated regulations.

/TISG

