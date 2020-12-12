Major accident along SLE, off-duty paramedics step in to help

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A speeding vehicle along the expressway was caught on dashcam losing control and smashing onto the centre divider. Off-duty paramedics who happened to be nearby attended to the scene, sharing their experience of the accident.

On Friday (Dec 11), Facebook page ROADS.sg uploaded video footage of an accident that happened along the Seletar Expressway (SLE) towards the Central Expressway(CTE), on Dec 9. The video shows a speeding white Toyota Vios on the far right lane losing control around a bend on the expressway. The vehicle smashes onto the centre divider, bounces to the middle lane and ends up crashing into a nearby car.

In one of the comments, a certain Fariz Hakim highlighted him and his friend happened to pass by the area on the way to supper when the accident occurred. “We were off-duty paramedics that night. When we were held up in traffic, I saw two casualties lying on the ground,” wrote Mr Fariz. “So I told my friend that we need to help.”

He attached a photo of the group attending to one of the injured individuals.

Mr Fariz explained that in the photo, his friend was doing a head grip for the Toyota Vios driver. “The accident involved quite a few cars and a motorcycle. I attended to the motorcyclist who suffered from abrasions over bilateral arms, legs, and hips.” Mr Fariz had also placed a head grip on the rider to rule out any spinal or head injuries.

“I am sharing this because I have seen my fair share and helped out in quite a number of accidents. At that point in time, the scene was very chaotic, and not much first aid was being done. My friends and I did what we could before the two ambulances arrived,” said Mr Fariz.

In a separate comment, Mr Fariz thanked the witnesses and passers-by who promptly stepped forward to offer assistance. “May not have gotten your names but would definitely remember your goodwill!”

The driver who was able to catch the footage on his dashcam also stepped forward in the comments and added that the white Vios’ airbags were fully deployed due to the severity of the collision. “The black Vios was a Grab car with a passenger. The driver managed to steer the vehicle to the road shoulder,” said the dashcam owner Shaibawi Sumardi. He noted that the passenger was wearing a seatbelt and suffered minor injuries.

According to Mr Shaibawi, there were two other vehicles hit by the debris caused by the collision. Two lanes of the expressway were closed as a result.

