Man selfishly takes up two seats on MRT, Netizens call him out for his irresponsible behaviour

Singapore — A member of the public shared a photograph of a man who took up more space than necessary on the MRT.

The member of the public had uploaded the photograph to a Facebook group named “Complaint Singapore” to share about the man’s selfish behaviour.

She also included a caption that mentioned that the man she photographed took up two seats.

In the photograph she shared, the man could be seen slouched in his seat while using his phone. He was also leaning heavily against the glass panel adjacent to his seat.

In addition, his backpack appeared to be wedged between his body and the glass panel, causing him to jut out even more into the next seat.

Many netizens took to the comment section to share their views of their man and his behaviour.

A few netizens called the man selfish, as it would have made it difficult for another person to sit next to him due to the lack of space left on the seat that he was jutting into.

A few other netizens mentioned that they had also witnessed similar incidents before, with one netizen, in particular, bringing up an instance in which he saw a man taking up five seats on his own.

Meanwhile, other netizens gave suggestions on what to do if someone wanted to sit next to him. One netizen advised that the member of the public could have simply approached him to ask if it would be alright to sit next to him; he would definitely have relented and made space for her to sit. Another netizen thought that if a person were to forcefully sit next to him, he would shift into a position that took up less space from the next seat.

You Zi Xuan is an intern at The Independent SG. /TISG

