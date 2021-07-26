TikToker Ng Ming Wei tips S$5,000 to cab drivers, one moved to tears

- Advertisement -

Singapore — TikTok star Ng Ming Wei, or @mingweirocks on social media, posted a video of him tipping cab drivers a total of S$5,000 in a special video.

The 26-year-old athlete and social media personality, with over 18.4 million followers on TikTok, is well known for his viral prank videos with his dad.

In the video posted on Facebook on Jul 22, Ng talked for the first time on camera. He explained his initiative to hand over S$500 each to 10 cab drivers struggling during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ng also said he would be venturing out to support local food stalls and delivering the food to bus drivers.

During his conversations with the cab drivers, it was often highlighted that they were struggling and coping with reduced earnings amid the pandemic.

When they reach the destination, Ng would then ask the drivers if they accepted tips and handed over S$500 to them.

Many of the drivers responded to the amount with shock and immediately refused the sum as they found it difficult to accept the money.

“We really want to help taxi drivers,” said Ng at one point. “Because I think the next one month is going to be a bit hard.”

After Ng insisted, they eventually accepted and thanked him for his kind gesture. One driver was even moved to tears after receiving the tip.

Another driver noted he could go home after as a result of the sum received.

With over 233,000 views to date, members from the online community commended Ng’s actions.

“It is a great gesture and good example for all to follow,” said Facebook user Andrew Lim. “If every passenger can give a few dollars to the drivers for their fares, I believe it will help them a long way.”

Others highlighted the “down to earth” character of the taxi drivers.

“The takeaway from this video is that our taxi drivers are very down to earth and honest,” said Facebook user Jes Lyn. “None wants to receive the tips until further pressured. That’s what touched me from this video…really shows a lot of character in our taxi drivers.” /TISG

