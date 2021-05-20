Home News Featured News Kind passenger surprises Bishan Interchange bus captains with 80 packs of food

The news shared on Facebook goes viral

Photo: FB screengrab/Alex Lee Soon Tat

Hana O

Singapore – A passenger’s kind gesture of treating bus captains to a meal at Bishan Interchange, where he personally delivered the food packets, is circulating on social media.

On Monday (May 17), one Alex Lee Soon Tat took to Facebook to share the generous gesture from a member of the public.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has affected all of us, leaving us uneasy. During this trying time, I am also very grateful to this generous passenger who bought 80 packages of meals for our Bishan Interchange frontline bus captains to enjoy,” he wrote.

He attached a photo of the passenger personally handing over the packed meals.

Photo: FB screengrab/Alex Lee Soon Tat

According to mustsharenews.com, Mr Alex Lee Soon Tat is a bus captain and was at the scene when the passenger bought 80 packs of cai png, which can be loosely translated as “vegetable rice”.

After receiving their meals, the bus captains also took a photo with the kind individual.

The post, with over 2,900 likes, received much praise from the online community.

Kind gestures are always worth sharing. A similar incident of members from the community helping one another was highlighted earlier this year.

An office worker returned to his bicycle near MRT Rochor B Exit only to discover the lock had been picked and his bike stolen.

After he shared his loss on social media, a kind stranger contacted him and offered him a replacement bicycle./TISG

Read related: Man posts about stolen bicycle used for work, gets a replacement from kind stranger

