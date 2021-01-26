Man posts about stolen bicycle used for work, gets a replacement from kind stranger

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A man who posted about his bicycle getting stolen, received one as a gift from a kind stranger.

On Monday (Jan 25), Amirul Hasif took to Complaint Singapore’s Facebook page to request for the public to keep an eye out for his bicycle which got stolen. “Hi guys, (my) bike used to go to the office gone (kena stole),” wrote Mr Hasif.

He added the details of his stolen bicycle and his contact details to those who happen to come across the missing item. “Last location at MRT Rochor B exit,” noted Mr Hasif.

The concerned individual included photos of his bicycle, the nearby location and the exact spot where he used a number lock to keep the bicycle secure. His lock was still on the railing but was missing a bicycle.

Members from the online community advised Mr Hasif to get a more secure means of locking his bicycle as number locks were easy to hack.

The following day, Mr Hasif provided an update on his predicament. “Maybe angel without wings,” he said.

Apparently, a kind stranger had sent him a private message, offering him a replacement bicycle.

“Speechless, only God can reward good deeds for you, bro and girlfriend,” said Mr Hasif, thanking the man for his actions.

“Still have a silent hero among us,” wrote the appreciative recipient.

Posts highlighting kind gestures have been circulating online, such as a woman using her umbrella to shield passengers from the rain. The incident was spotted at Toa Payoh and shared on social media on Sunday (Jan 24).

