Kampong spirit lives: Woman holds umbrella for bus passengers alighting in Toa Payoh

Singapore – A video of a woman holding up an umbrella for passengers exiting a bus to keep them dry from the rain has warmed the hearts of the online community.

On Sunday (Jan 24), Facebook page ROADS.sg uploaded a video with the caption, “The kampong spirit lives on in the hearts of some people.”

“Saw this kindhearted lady using her initiative in sheltering all the passengers alighting. Going the extra mile to bless others,” the caption continued.

A woman in a magenta shirt could be seen in the video holding up an umbrella for passengers leaving the bus, which had a gap between the vehicle and the bus stop shelter.

The woman extended her arm and held the umbrella high so that people didn’t have to get wet when they exited the bus.

According to the post, the incident happened opposite the Trellis Towers at Toa Payoh.

The post garnered numerous positive responses from the online community, many extending their respect for the ‘auntie’ and applauding her action. “It’s always so beautiful to see this kind of act which is so rare in the present society we are in. Respect aunty!” said Facebook user Frank Oop.

“This simple act by the aunty makes me so proud being a fellow Singaporean,” expressed one Irene Ang. “Think, we need more role models like her. Bravo aunty!”

Kind gestures have been highlighted in social media such as a separate account on Jan 17 of a foreign worker spotted handing money to an auntie collecting scraps at Bedok North./TISG

