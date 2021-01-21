Migrant worker donates money to woman picking up scraps at Bedok North

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A member of the public shared “a touching and heartwarming” scene of a foreign worker donating money to a woman picking up scraps at Bedok North.

A Facebook post by one Alan Poh on Sunday (Jan 17) has gotten the attention of Singaporeans, garnering applause from netizens.

In his post, Mr Poh mentioned being at Blk 403 Bedok North Avenue parking lot when he saw a “touching scene.” He saw a woman allegedly picking up scraps around the neighbourhood.

Mr Poh spotted a nearby foreign worker calling out to the woman and “pulling a few dollars out of his pocket and sticking it in the hands of the woman.”

The individual was moved by the scene, noting “I believe this foreign worker works rough jobs. I imagine he left his hometown to earn and save money. Yet he did not hesitate to donate to the needy. What a respectable sentiment!”

Included in his post was a photo of the incident.

The post, which was shared to Facebook page 2017 不吐不快 has garnered over 530 positive reactions from the online community.

Netizens applauded the foreign worker for his selfless gesture and wished him the best. “The poor and low-income people are the generous ones because they know how it feels to be poor and hungry,” noted Facebook user Michael Gerard Francisco. “I take my hat off to this foreign worker.”

Another foreign worker made headlines on Jan 4 for rescuing a child who went out of their kitchen window and was hanging dangerously on the ledge of their multi-storey HDB block in Hougang.

The man, who was pruning a tree on a boom lift nearby, did not hesitate to use their equipment to rescue the child and bring him down to safety.

