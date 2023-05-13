Woman seeks aunty who was caught on cam stealing from Marsiling shophouse

SINGAPORE: A netizen took to social media hoping to get help with finding a woman who was caught on camera taking items from a shophouse in Marsiling.

On the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Thursday (May 11), a Ms Christy Yow posted a number of photos of the woman who allegedly took the items, writing, “Anyone know her? We’re looking for this aunty now!!! And want to ask her why take thing that doesn’t belong to you?”

The incident occurred on Wednesday night (May 10) at 9:22 pm, at a shophouse at Block 303, Woodland Street 31.

“So big sign CCTV you still want to steal!!!,” added Ms Yow.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Ms Yow for further comment.

In the first photo, a woman in a mustard-yellow shirt and white shorts can be seen with a blue and grey trolley shopping bag, rifling through some plastic bags near the entrance.

Ms Yow also posted a very large sign warning that the area is under 24-hour video surveillance.

In the third photo, the woman in yellow can be seen exiting with the trolley shopping bag in tow.

In comments, Ms Yow explained that the woman had taken food items, i.e. instant noodles and biscuits.

And when asked why these items were kept outside, Ms Yow answered that she had wanted to bring them home after work.

The aunty in yellow is just one among several people who have been caught on camera taking items that do not belong to them.

On Apr 23, the owner of a stall took to social media after a mobile phone was stolen from his establishment, which resulted in shoppers being temporarily unable to use e-vouchers from the CDC.

A video of the incident was shared on the sgfollowsall Instagram account. In it, a man in a blue t-shirt and black pants can be seen taking the phone from the stall counter and putting it into his pocket.

And more recently, a food delivery rider was filmed sitting at a table and handling a mobile phone that didn’t belong to him. It later went missing, and the phone’s owner appealed for help to find the phone.

Facebook user RX Cau posted on May 1 in a page called “people drifting in lion city” that a delivery rider had stolen his light blue iPhone 13 Pro Max at a shop at Paya Lebar on Sunday night (Apr 30) while he was “cleaning”.

/TISG

