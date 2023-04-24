Handphone stolen from shop, thief caught on camera

SINGAPORE: The owner of a stall took to social media after a mobile phone was stolen from his establishment, which resulted in shoppers being temporarily unable to use e-vouchers from the CDC.

The shop is a meat stall at Yew Tee Outlet, located at 622 Choa Chu Kang Street 62 #01-19. The phone was stolen on Apr 17 at 10:44 am.

A video of the incident was shared on the sgfollowsall Instagram account on Sunday (Apr 23).

In it, a man in a blue t-shirt and black pants can be seen taking the phone from the stall counter and putting it into his pocket.

“That handphone is used to scan the QR code of CDC e-vouchers and also for us to place our orders to our meat/poultry suppliers.

Please give our Management some time to replace a new handphone and reapply a new sim card so we can run our business as normal. We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the post, which had been shared by a follower, reads.

The stall owners have requested for information to be shared with its management at 8359 9253, should anyone know anything about the man in blue.

The post adds, “The crime of shoplifting generally falls under the legal classification of larceny. Offenders risk a jail term of up to 3 years, or a fine, or both.

Section 378 of the Penal Code states that: Whoever, intending to take dishonestly any movable property out of the possession of any person without that person’s consent, moves that property in order to such taking, is said to commit theft.”

A police report has been made on the incident.

CDC vouchers worth $300 were given to each Singaporean household on Jan 3 of this year, as part of enhanced support under the Assurance Package to help soften the impact of the Goods & Services Tax (GST) hike, as well as the $1.5 billion Support Package announced in October of last year.

These vouchers are allowed to be used for buying goods and services at participating hawkers, heartland merchants and supermarkets. /TISG

