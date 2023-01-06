Customer warns of Toa Payoh Lor 8 hawker not accepting CDC vouchers even with CDC sticker displayed on wall

SINGAPORE — A concerned public member took to social media to warn others of certain hawker stalls that do not accept the Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers despite having the sticker indicating they were participating in the scheme.

A Facebook group Complaint Singapore member shared on Thursday (Jan 5) that a stall at Toa Payoh Lor 8 hawker centre was not accepting CDC vouchers. “When questioned why they have the sticker on the wall, she (the hawker) didn’t bother to listen,” the customer said.

“To avoid a disappointing experience, please ask can use the voucher before ordering. Just take note, must pay cash,” the customer added.

Facebook user Toni Ho explained that merchants “find it a hassle” to claim the earnings from the scheme.

“Well. This is not new and not the first stall that rejected the voucher. It happened to me at one of the “reputable/ established “chain-coffeeshop in Punggol. Similarly, the CDC coucher is placed at the wall next to the cashier, but they claimed the company didn’t issue them with the Scanning machine or Mobile Phone.”

“Next to this drink stall, the ‘food stalls’ accept the CDC voucher redemption eagerly. From what I heard, the merchants mostly find it a hassle to claim the earnings from the CDC Issuers, and also the duration to claim is very long and tedious.”

This is not the first time the issue has been highlighted online, as customers have failed to use their vouchers at certain establishments.

A vegetarian store at Block 632 Bukit Batok Central coffeeshop allegedly told a customer last year that they didn’t accept the vouchers on the 1st and 15th day of the lunar month. When the customer asked the operator if there was such a ruling, the latter said no.

On a separate occasion, a drink stall operator at Choa Chu Kang Crescent informed a customer that their handphone was not working and unable to scan the voucher.

Those who want to confirm the participating establishments can check the following link from the CDC website. /TISG

