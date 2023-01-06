Netizens suggest SMS or emailing CDC vouchers instead of sending multiple printed papers to prevent wastage & postage cost

SINGAPORE — Households that received the instruction pamphlets on claiming the 2023 CDC Vouchers have taken to social media to ask if there was a better way to send the information than printing and mailing them to one destination.

“You don’t need seven pieces of paper for this purpose. Most of us will throw them in the bin right away. Unless you use them to wrap kacang putih. Sometimes I really wonder who is behind these ideas,” one netizen said. Another individual in a separate post wondered if the instructions could be sent through SMS or email instead of printing multiple copies as this was a “big wastage of printing and postage cost.”

The netizen admitted that bringing physical vouchers might be more inconvenient than the electronic version, “but one can’t help but think of the waste of paper with the method they are doing now.” They attached a photo of the printed materials they received.

There are two posts on the Facebook group Complaint Singapore highlighting the same issue. “The letter to inform each household of the CDC vouchers contains seven pieces of paper with printed instructions (in colour) on how to claim the mobile vouchers,” wrote a concerned individual on one of the posts.

“At this rate, wouldn’t it be more environmentally friendly to just deliver the printed vouchers in each letter? It will perhaps only use two, or at most four pieces of paper,” he noted.

Another suggestion was to print the letter with a QR code linking to the CDC website and a few lines on how to claim if the recipient doesn’t have a smartphone to scan the QR code.

Furthermore, recipients who aren’t as tech-savvy could ask family, friends, and neighbours or even go to the nearest Community Centre for assistance.

Netizens commented on the posts with more suggestions on the voucher numerations and the process of claiming. /TISG

