Hawker stall rejects CDC voucher because their ‘handphone not working, cannot scan’ — Netizens say physical vouchers may be better alternative

Photo: FB screengrab/Complaint Singapore

“Physical CDC voucher, easier to use, just hand it over to the vendor and go.” — Netizen

By Hana O
A concern relating to using Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers was once again posted on social media, this time involving an allegedly broken handphone. “The cashier don’t allow me to use CDC voucher when clearly stated CDC voucher accepted at hawkers,” wrote Complaint Singapore Facebook page member Diana Mansor on May 24.

“Even pasted the poster on the stall,” she noted, attaching a video of a drink stall at Choa Chu Kang Crescent. The reason reportedly given by the cashier was her “hp sort (not working) unable to scan.”

“Her problem become my problem?” the customer asked.

Photo: FB screengrab/Complaint Singapore

This is not the first time a public member highlighted problems using the CDC voucher.

Despite having the CDC voucher sticker posted on the forefront of a coffeeshop in Bukit Batok Central, a customer couldn’t redeem the amount because the stall doesn’t accept the vouchers on the 1st and 15th of the month.

Others faced issues with staff on duty not having the means to scan the voucher because only one person is allowed to download the app, usually the owners on their phones.

Netizens commented on Ms Mansor’s post, noting this issue was quite common. “Unfortunately, I’ve heard this is a common problem. If the phone doesn’t work means it doesn’t work, and there’s no way they can scan the vouchers,” said Facebook user Elsa Goh.

Others added that physical vouchers might be a workaround to the “technical difficulties.”

“Physical voucher might be a better choice, my dad got the digital CDC voucher last round, and he always met the same problem as mentioned,” said Facebook user Cheng Wei. This time around, he got the physical CDC voucher, easier to use, just hand it over to the vendor and go.”

The S$130 million CDC voucher scheme was launched on Dec 13, 2021, to offer a benefit to all Singapore households.

The voucher giveaway has two key objectives: to thank Singaporeans for their sense of solidarity during the pandemic and to support hawkers and merchants hard hit during these many months.

Up to 1.3 million households will receive S$100 in CDC vouchers, which can be claimed and spent before Dec 31, 2022. /TISG

Hawker refuses CDC voucher on 1st & 15th of the month ‘because there are many people’ — Customer asks, ‘Huh? What ruling is this?’

