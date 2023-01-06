Customer says his leg got cut at Pasir Ris 7-Eleven ‘booby trap’ but staff ‘reluctant to provide first aid’

SINGAPORE — After a customer got a cut on his leg at a Pasir Ris 7-Eleven, he asked for help from the staff to treat it. However, he claimed that the staffer, a man named David, “was reluctant to provide” first aid, saying that a report on the incident needed to be written up first.

The customer, Mr Alex Pan, posted a photo of his injury and an account of the incident on the Facebook page of 7-Eleven Singapore early Friday morning (Jan 6). Here’s what he said: “So ah, 7-11 Singapore. last night I walked into your 7-11 at 446 Pasir Ris Dr 6. My leg got cut by this fixture sharp corner below the eye level ( see photo ), and left a deep cut (see photo). I suggest dun put liddat. Dangerous sia. Later my son fall knock his head and die how? If want to put like that at least make sure the edges not like some booby trap can kill one.”

He added that he asked the staff, David, for “simple first aid like at least a plaster” to treat his wound “before going to clinic.” But David was “reluctant to provide that saying need to write report.”

An understandably upset Mr Pan added that his “heart goes all out to David that 7-11 Singapore makes his life so difficult with troublesome paperwork that makes it hard for him to practice basic human decency to provide simple first aid to customers injured by booby traps like this in the store.”

At the end of his post, he wrote that he hoped he won’t “die from tetanus.”

TISG has reached out to 7-Eleven Singapore for comment. The company is also yet to respond to the post.

Another customer wrote he suffered a cut at a 7-Eleven as well. “This month I got cut on my left knee by their sharp storage chiller shelves near the counter at Cuppage (Orchard).”

Another expressed sympathy and added that “Yes 7-Eleven Singapore..this is endangering to your customers.”

One commenter criticized David, saying he “should really take care of the customer first before writing report.”

