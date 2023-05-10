Grab delivery man shares the “worst condo” to deliver to

SINGAPORE: A foodpanda delivery man took to TikTok to share his frustrations about the “worst condo” in the Serangoon region to deliver to and the struggles that come with it.

Kingsford Waterbay Condominium in 68 Upper Serangoon View is infamous among delivery men for being one of the most troublesome places in Singapore to make deliveries to.

“Many delivery riders don’t want to come to that condo,” he said in his TikTok.

A delivery man (@Man_pandarider on TikTok) explains in the video that no matter how fast delivery riders try to be in their deliveries by making their way to the location as quickly as they can, the moment they reach this specific condominium, they are faced with many inconveniences that are time- consuming and arduous.

“Okay first when you come to condo you have to park your vehicle down here and then you have to walk up to the security guard sitting over there and you have to tell him everything,” he said, showing netizens what delivery riders like have to deal with.

“And then you have to walk and it’s quite a distance you know this block this condo’s management got no heart for delivery riders, t’s very long distance you know,” he added.

“Feel ya bro. I agree this is a troublesome condo. Been here before,” empathised a user in the comments.

“This condo really make me walk all the way. Some more with bulky items. Some of us don’t bring trolley then need to carry,” agreed another user.

“Wa bro last time I do before. The condo ask me park my car outside the road side I tell costomer come out and take bro. Crazy man why vehicle can’t go,” shared a frustrated person.

He urges the condominium’s management to allocate a designated spot for delivery riders to park their vehicles closer to the lobby to ensure a more seamless and efficient delivery process.

“There could be a designated lot nearer to the lift lobbies for delivery riders to just park (temporary) for efficiency. The SPs need to bring up during AGM,” also suggested a realtor in the comments.

A user in the comments also mentioned “bad receptions in the lift lobby areas and poor intercom systems” as additional hurdles in certain condominiums, which make it difficult for the delivery men to contact the customers.

Netizens in the comments section said that it is not just good delivery men who face these problems, but also non-residents who need to visit the condominium for other purposes as well.

“Not only food delivery. Doing tuition or visiting same: you drive in, you park, you register, then can drive in, security tighter than Istana sia,” commented a user, who has also faced difficulty when visiting Kinsford Waterbay.

“Not only delivery, as a private hire vehicle driver, me and my other friends who drive in always argue with the security guards there. I see the condo name, I skip,” another person commented.

Some even said that condominiums that refuse to accommodate delivery riders should either have the men drop the food off at the guardhouse or should be paid more for the hassle.

“Delivery platforms need to consider these “degree of difficulty “ for walking this last mile and price the fee to reflect the value provided,” said a user.

“Just leave the food at the guard house bro say the management dont let you go in,” someone commented .

“Leave the food with the security uncle. Tell management to ask residents come down and collect,” commented another.

Netizens agreed that if residents are unhappy with the inconvenience of needing to pick up the food from the guardhouse or security post, they can push the condominium’s management for the necessary steps to be taken.

“I think grab should ban certain condos who makes life difficult for drivers. Their residents then can dispute their condo management if not no food,” said someone.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Kingsford Waterbay for comment.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg