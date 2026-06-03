Singapore-based design firm The Afternaut Group to design Bank of Singapore Centre co-working space

SINGAPORE: Singapore-based design firm The Afternaut Group was appointed by Arcc Spaces to design its newest co-working space at the Bank of Singapore Centre, 63 Market Street, set to open in July 2026.

It will occupy levels five, six, and seven of the Bank of Singapore Centre, covering about 25,782 square feet (sq ft) and accommodating more than 300 members.

In an announcement on Tuesday (June 2), the project was described as Singapore-headquartered Arcc Spaces’ “most design-forward project to date”. This marks the fifth collaboration between the two firms, including The Co. at Duxton and Arcc Spaces at One Marina Boulevard (OMB).

The newest co-working space is centred on biophilia (love of life or nature) and the need for relief from screen-heavy, notification-dense workdays. The space is said to feature greenery both indoors and outdoors, a collection of unique experiences catering to different working modes, and nature-inspired elements designed to create a calming connection to nature.

Arcc Spaces CEO Justin Chen said, “Our work with The Afternaut Group has always been a genuine co-authorship and each project has evolved alongside how work itself has changed. In an age defined by AI and digital saturation, and coming out of years of remote work, people are seeking something different from their offices: real connection, presence, and a reason to commute. The Bank of Singapore Centre is designed precisely around that need.”

The Afternaut Group’s Design Principal, Gwen Tan, said, “Each project with Arcc Spaces has pushed us to find a different expression of how people connect to a workspace, from the soul and creativity of a shophouse, to the precision of a five-star hotel.”

She added that with the new project, they have decided to design inward, adding: “Spaces that slow you down, draw you into the materiality, and make the experience in an office well elevated. This is the type of exploration we find most meaningful, and the rendition of it highly anticipated.”

Earlier last month, The Edge Singapore initially reported that the co-working space would open in June, taking over the space formerly occupied by OCBC. /TISG

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