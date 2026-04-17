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Friday, April 17, 2026
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Property
1 min.Read

‘Clean Singapore no more’: Uncle shares concern of irresponsible rubbish dumping in Geylang not because of property prices dropping but of dengue and rats

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: “Clean Singapore? No more,” an uncle in his late 40s living in Geylang shared photos of rubbish dumping in his neighbourhood, saying he has grown tired of repeatedly reporting the issue, which he felt had worsened in recent years, especially after Covid.

“Every week, I need to report to the National Environment Agency (NEA) via the LifeSG app. I have reported so much that I am getting tired,” he lamented on r/SingaporeRaw.

He also pointed out that there are only two cleaners covering the neighbourhood, calling the workload too taxing as they have other areas to clean as well. He added that there are a few CCTVs there, which he assumed were mainly for traffic matters, and said he had tried reaching out to the authorities for help in identifying the culprits, but it did not lead to much.

In the comments, when asked whether his concern was linked to property prices dropping, he replied, “Uncle here more concerned with dengue and rats.”

Saying he is not so good with social media, he hoped others could help share his post, adding, “We need a clean home and not a rubbish dump.”

One commenter noted the same issue is happening “almost everywhere,” while another said, “The cleaners can’t keep up with the litterers.” A third added, “Singapore isn’t clean, it’s cleaned. And at the rate we take our cleaners for granted, we’d be drowning in our own trash and filth.”

Just last month, the same littering concern was raised by Housing and Development Board (HDB) block residents, after food scraps and diapers with excrement were thrown from high-rise buildings.

Still, another commenter shared that residents in their HDB block had been recycling more, but said the recycling bins were too small to fit a week’s worth of recycling, causing overflow.

Illegal dumping of waste is a serious offence. Residents who witness rubbish dumping can contact the NEA Call Centre at 1800-2255-632 to make a report by providing the date, time and location of dumping, vehicle registration number, and their name and contact information. /TISG

Read also: HDB resale prices dip after 7 years, netizens divided over what it means

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