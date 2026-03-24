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Tuesday, March 24, 2026
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In the Hood
1 min.Read

Residents throw food and excrement from high-rise buildings, authorities posted 40 notices to warn people

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: Littering from high-rise buildings has been a major concern in HDB blocks. There was an event in Bukit Bintang where the National Environment Agency and the town council needed to post more than 40 notices just to warn residents to stop doing such acts. 

A 42-year-old resident reported to Shin Min Daily News that garbage—specifically food scraps and diapers with excrement—were being thrown from high-rise units of their HDB block for many years now. He pointed out that the situation had worsened over the past months, with various kinds of garbage being scattered downstairs almost every single day. The man declared that he had reported the concern to the authorities multiple times now. 

When a reporter visited the area, it was discovered that, indeed, there was litter on the lawns, unloading areas, and garbage bins surrounding the HDB blocks. Furthermore, a yellowed diaper was seen below a row of windows, and a box of unfinished fried noodles was also located nearby. 

See also  Lo Hei viral video sparks outrage over food wastage

With this, the authorities responsible for taking care of the area posted numerous posters and notices inside and outside the HDB blocks. From the elevator entrance on the ground floor and inside the elevators to the elevator lobbies on each floor, there were three or four notices reminding residents not to throw garbage out of the windows to endanger the safety of others and affect environmental hygiene. 

The notice from the National Environment Agency (NEA) stated that it has received multiple reports of objects being thrown from high-rise buildings and has launched enforcement actions. To monitor these actions, they installed CCTV cameras around the HDB blocks to record incidents even at night or in low-light conditions.NEA will take appropriate enforcement measures against those people involved in doing this unhygienic act. 

In similar news about falling from high-rise buildings, there was a report where a window of an HDB flat suddenly detached and fell from the 25th floor of the building, causing injuries to two men and smashing a car. 

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