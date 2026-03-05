// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
In the Hood
1 min.Read

New HDB horror experience is on the rise! Window falling incident caused life-threatening disaster after being detached from 25th floor unit

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A very dangerous accident occurred when a window of an HDB flat suddenly detached and fell from the 25th floor of the building, causing injuries to two men and smashing a car. 

According to Shin Min Daily News, they received a report that a window fell from a high-rise building in the Telok Blangah Crescent area. When a reporter arrived at the scene, a white window, about 100 centimetres long and 50 centimetres wide, was discovered lying on the grass, surrounded by glass shards. Furthermore, there was broken glass on a nearby Mercedes-Benz. 

Several residents were surprised by the accident, and some of them got scared of going outside anymore. A 44-year-old nearby resident shared that she was shocked to hear a loud bang from her unit. She stated, “There’s a walkway downstairs where many people pass by, so I was very worried. I heard from my neighbours that two uncles downstairs were injured.” 

Another resident also declared that when he went downstairs to check what happened, he saw two men in their 70s with two medical staff assisting them for treatment. 

See also  Double accident on opposite sides of PIE — Netizens say likely from motorists 'kaypoh' (busybody), slowing down & looking at the opposite side accident

When the media tried to visit the 25th-floor unit, no one answered the door at first. However, when the reporter visited again, the homeowner’s daughter declared that she was unaware of the incident and that her parents were unwilling to be interviewed.

Other related news 

In similar news related to HDB windows, there was a recent report where a young man risked his own life by breaking into his neighbour’s 13th-floor apartment through the kitchen window located on the floor below. 

The 18-year-old man did this at least five times in the past six months, stealing an accumulated amount totalling to $900. 

Read more about the news story here

 

