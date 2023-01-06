‘Unreasonable Auntie’ rests her feet on bus window and scolds uncle for telling her the bus is not her home

SINGAPORE — A woman was caught on camera getting angry at another bus passenger who informed her that placing her feet on the bus window wasn’t proper public behaviour. A video of the incident was posted on TikTok on Wednesday (Jan 4) and has since gone viral.

The TikTok user called the woman an “unreasonable Auntie” and said an uncle called the woman out because her behaviour wasn’t right, but the woman got angry. In the video, the man repeatedly said in Hokkien that the bus wasn’t the woman’s home and asked how old she was.

“Go find your wife,” the woman replied, eliciting a remark from the man that she had “no manners.” The woman then said that her actions were not his concern, although the man replied that one must “speak up against what’s not right.”

He questioned why she was raising her voice when she was in the wrong, to which the woman asked, “No money?” suggesting that he was poor.

“No money, it’s my problem. I take the bus, but I don’t sit the way you sit,” the man replied.

Netizens commented on the video, applauding the man’s actions. “This guy very good at talking! We need more of him to teach those…” said TikTok user Mickey Mouse while others said he should be in the Hokkien debate team.

“Salute, uncle! Can we find him to give him an award? No one stands up for anything anymore. He is a role model!” a netizen commented.

“Uncle is neighbourhood attorney, facts and arguments on point, eloquent language skills too,” added another TikTok user. /TISG

