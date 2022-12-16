Woman caught on camera with feet up on bus seat under a sign that says it isn’t allowed

SINGAPORE — It’s not unusual to see people who, unfortunately, put their feet up on public transport vehicles to get more comfortable. What’s probably unusual is seeing someone doing so right beside a sign that says this is a no-no, which is probably why one netizen took a photo of a woman in this exact situation.

Facebook user Mr Eric Kwan said that the woman “Thinks the sticker on the bus are instructions” in a post on the popular COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Wednesday (Dec 14).

In the photo, a woman rests her sandalled foot not quite on the seat in front of her on the bus but against the lower part of it. Needless to say, the next person sitting in that seat would surely get their leg or clothes dirty because the bottom of the woman’s shoe had been there.

To the right of the woman is a sizable sticker where a figure is sitting with his feet on the seat across from him, with a thick red line drawn across the sticker to show that this is not allowed. This sign was introduced on SMRT buses in 2019 to remind commuters not to put their feet up for the sake of good hygiene.

One netizen commenting on Mr Kwan’s post said that it might be better for the sticker to be placed on the opposite seat itself in order to be clearly seen.

“They cannot do it at home cause it will dirty their own so they do it on other people properties,” another netizen wrote.

“Regardless where we are, we have to show respect to the public and people,” a commenter chided.

One wrote, “Yes… Is very common nowadays, I had seen many times. Who care as long there’s no enforcement no pain,” despite the fact that the signs have been around for more than three years now.

“No enforcement nobody cares,” agreed another netizen.

Another netizen had a suggestion for re-positioning the seats on the bus.

However, one commenter tried to see things from the woman’s point of view. /TISG

