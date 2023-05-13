NTUC FairPrice apologises after customer finds cockroach in sushi box

SINGAPORE: NTUC Fairprice has pulled a batch of sushi products from shelves after a customer reported finding a cockroach in a box of sushi rolls at the outlet at Shaw Plaza in Balestier on Monday (May 8).

A photo the customer shared with the SGFOLLOWSALL Telegram chat group shows the sushi box was packed on the same day and was being sold at a discounted price of $6.80, down from its original price of $8.80.

The photo quickly began trending online, sparking concerns about food safety and hygiene standards at the supermarket chain that’s linked to the labour movement.

Asserting that food safety is a top priority for the group and that it takes this incident very seriously, NTUC Fairprice has apologised for the incident. A spokesperson assured customers that the chain will strictly comply with food safety regulations and adopt all necessary strategies to provide safe and healthy food.

The supermarket has since removed from its shelves the batch of sushi products in which a cockroach was found and conducted a thorough cleaning and disinfection of the area. Pest control personnel have also been hired to inspect and clean the area.

In addition, NTUC FairPrice said that it is conducting a review with the supplier to ensure that similar incidents do not happen again.

