Fire erupts at fish soup stall within Marsiling food centre, leaving one person with burns

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at a fish soup stall located in the Marsiling Lane Market & Food Centre this morning (11 May), leaving one person hospitalized with burns.

The Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) said that it received a notification about the incident at around 8:20am and quickly dispatched personnel to the scene.

According to eyewitnesses who spoke to Channel 8 news, the fire erupted suddenly, with a loud bang heard shortly after someone shouted “Fire!” About 40 people evacuated themselves, with some patrons reportedly experiencing difficulty breathing due to the smoke inhalation.

One woman who had just purchased breakfast from a nearby stall told the Chinese daily that she was about to sit down and eat when she heard the commotion and saw staff running out of the affected stall. She immediately fled the food centre, not even having time to eat her breakfast.

Video footage provided by this eyewitness showed a raging fire erupting from the fish soup stall. Diners could be seen gathering outside the food centre, with some holding half-empty coffee cups in their hands.

One man attempted to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher, but the flames proved too intense. The sound of glass shattering could be heard in the background of the video.

SCDF officials have said that the fire originated from the stove of the affected stall and that firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze using water jets.

Food stall operators are urged to ensure that their cooking equipment is regularly maintained and that they have fire extinguishers on hand in case of emergencies. Patrons are also advised to remain calm and follow evacuation procedures in the event of a fire.

