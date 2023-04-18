Man says his car windshield got damaged from paint leaking from Jewel Changi carpark ceiling, no help from CAG

SINGAPORE: A man took to social media after the windshield of his car was damaged by paint leaking from the ceiling of the carpark at Jewel Changi Airport. And while this occurred over two weeks ago, and he immediately emailed them about it, the man said that the Changi Airport Group (CAG) has yet to take action.

Mr Gabriel Xu Wei wrote on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Monday morning (Apr 17) that after he had enjoyed seeing the waterfall at Jewel, he returned to his car and “was surprised by another kind of waterfall, one that came from paint leaking from the ceiling of the Jewel B5 carpark.”

At first, he thought it was merely a stain from dirty water, but the stains could not be removed when he tried to clean it by spraying water and using the windshield wiper.

However, the stains remained.

He then emailed the airport and was told within minutes that his case had been forwarded to Changi Airport Group (CAG).

After a week of not getting any feedback, he sent another email to Jewel and was told another message would be sent to CAG. Mr Gabriel also emailed the airport via another address.

And then, another week went by without a response.

Mr Gabriel wrote that he then decided to return to Jewel again. He spoke to the concierge, who gave him a number to call. But the phone call that resulted was an “hour-long nightmare”, he said.

“The CAG representative just talked about escalating this to the next level where they will then contact me again. All answers to my questions led to him insisting of that same answer.

Qn: Why did no one contact me even when messages were sent from both Jewel and enquiry@changiairport.com?

Ans: We have escalated this to the next level, please wait for the reply within 14 working days.

Qn: Since I am already here, can you just send someone to the carpark to take a photo and document this? Maybe the Duty Terminal Manager?”

Ans: We have escalated this to the next level, please wait for the reply within 14 working days.”

Mr Gabriel ended his post by writing, “Well, at least I got to see the waterfall again today.”

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Mr Gabriel and CAG for comment. /TISG

