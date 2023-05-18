Uncle caught on camera shaving his head ‘for 20 minutes non-stop’ on Bus 854

SINGAPORE: A man posted a video online of an older man apparently shaving his head on a bus, of all places. What was ironic was the man was bald to begin with.

“Walao, really need to teach Singaporeans the proper conduct on public transport! Took bus 854 and uncle was shaving his head for 20 minutes non-stop(ped)!” wrote Mr Jerry Lim on a reel he posted on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Tuesday (May 17).

The reel has since been shared on the Instagram account of @sgfollowsall and on the YouTube account below.

The 10-second video shows a man in a red shirt running what looks like an electric shaver over his bald head. Fortunately, the bus appears to be quite empty, and there are no people directly in front of him or behind him.

Commenters on the video had much to say.

“Nowadays… Our Pioneers dunno how to behave,” wrote one.

“It’s all about “I don’t care and I don’t give a damn” about anyone else Attitude,” one chimed in.

“Super disgusting. most here have total lack of personal hygiene and civic duty .. consideration etc,” another wrote.

A number of commenters wondered why the uncle had to use the shaver at all.

“Got hair to shave meh?,” a netizen asked.

Another commented, “So disgusting. Some even cut their dirty nails inside bus. Fly over to front seat passenger hair..lucky another passenger saw and courtesy ask the uncle to stop cutting… OMG.”

“Hair drop all over the seats… Unhygienic leh,” another commented.

But one netizen commented, “Don’t worry he already got no hair. He is doing this for massage cos head itchy.”

Others agreed that the gadget the uncle had been using could be a head massager instead of a shaver.

/TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg