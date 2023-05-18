Couple’s ‘BTO starter pack’ to suss out defects impresses netizens

SINGAPORE: Before a newly-married couple moved into their BTO (Built-To-Order) flat, they were prepared, bringing all sorts of things they needed to inspect it.

And when we say “prepared,” we mean they were more than ready to suss out all the possible construction defects of their new home so they can truly make it a home.

The @careful couple shared their “BTO starter pack” in a TikTok that has since gone viral.

Here is a list of all the items the couple found useful.

A combination bike lock—for security and to give construction staff access when they need it. Portable chairs—for resting. (Flaw detection is tiring work). An electric fan—to keep cool on these hot, hot summer days Painters tape and permanent markers—for pointing out where flaws and defects are A tile tapping rod—for checking hollow tiles An electric torch—for checking the consistency of paint color in hard-to-see areas A measuring tape—for measuring (duh) A phone charger—for testing electrical sockets Door stoppers—for stopping doors (again, duh) A foldable pail—for pouring water into different places around the flat to make sure drains are working and that there is no flooding A step ladder—for reaching high places And old rags and wet tissue—for needed clean-ups.

In the couple’s previous TikTok video, they showed the defects they saw in their flat, such as debris in the drainage pipe, a loose handle in one window, squeaky windows, a leaky shower, one hollow tile, hairline cracks in the ceiling, and other flaws.

They certainly made use of their painter’s tape, as each flaw was clearly marked.

“Still loving our home though,” said the couple, who married only a few months ago after having dated for ten years, with the past four being long distance.

/TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg