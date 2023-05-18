Stories you might’ve missed, May 18

GIRLFRIEND OF NSMAN WANTS TO SAVE HER “LONG-DISTANCE” RELATIONSHIP BUT SAYS BF CHANGED AFTER GOING TO OFFICER CADET SCHOOL

SINGAPORE: The girlfriend of an NSman took to social media after her boyfriend joined Officer Cadet School (OCS) and broke up with her.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the girlfriend said she considered their relationship to be long-distance and added that “we are really close to finishing LDR. He is currently serving NS, in OCS where he took up some responsibilities”. She did not state if she was overseas.

JAMUS LIM: LIFE IN SINGAPORE IS OFTEN HECTIC. BUT IT MAKES SENSE TO SEIZE LITTLE MOMENTS

SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) wrote about how something as ordinary as litter picking can be made meaningful in a Tuesday morning (May 16) post, saying that a recent #SGClean event caused him to remember a lesson he learned some time ago.

“Litter picking is large a monotonous a solitary activity, but I was reminded, while doing so, about a lesson I learned from my American father (who is Buddhist): that if we can impart mindfulness in the mundane tasks of life—whether it be doing the dishes or ironing our shirts (or, indeed, picking litter)—we can also use these as occasions for spiritual renewal,” wrote Assoc Prof Lim.

PRITAM SINGH: MORE WORKERS’ PARTY MPS NEEDED IN PARLIAMENT

SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party chief and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh made the case for more WP Members of Parliament, underlining that in carrying out changes to the highest law in the land, the Constitution, numbers count.

This was part of the speech made by Mr Singh on April 21, 2023. The Leader of the Opposition explained that the Constitution may be amended only if at least two-thirds of the MPs agree. And if any party that has over two-thirds of the seats wants to change the Constitution, it can easily do so.

“HE BENCHES THE WEIGHT OF SENGKANG,” NETIZEN SAYS AFTER COMMENTERS ASK HOW MUCH JAMUS LIM CAN LIFT

SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) shared part of his workout strategy in a Facebook post on Wednesday morning (May 17), underlining the importance of strength training, especially as we grow older.

He said compound lifts—including bench press, overhead press, pull-up, deadlift, and squat—which he does himself are exercises one can do with a barbell and rack, and with no need for fancy gym equipment.

MAID GOSSIPS ABOUT FAMILY TO THE HELPER NEXT DOOR, EMPLOYER SAYS DESPITE PAYING HER $875, “SHE IS AN AVERAGE HELPER WHO CAN’T COOK AND FORGETS THINGS ALL THE TIME”

SINGAPORE: An unhappy employer took to social media asking others for advice on how to teach her maid to act professionally both inside and outside her house.

In an anonymous post to a Facebook support group for both employers and domestic helpers alike, the woman wrote that her new maid has been gossiping about her.

