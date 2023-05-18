Girlfriend of NSman wants to save her “long-distance” relationship but says BF changed after going to Officer Cadet School

SINGAPORE: The girlfriend of an NSman took to social media after her boyfriend joined Officer Cadet School (OCS) and broke up with her.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the girlfriend said she considered their relationship to be long-distance and added that “we are really close to finishing LDR. He is currently serving NS, in OCS where he took up some responsibilities”. She did not state if she was overseas.

She explained in her post that her boyfriend broke up with her because he felt numb and did not see a future for them any more. “But deep down, I know that he still loves me, but has a lot on his plate, and is hard to deal with me as LDR requires more words of affirmation to feel the reassurance. I have honestly been the best NSGF as I could, always buying him gifts whenever he has a special occasion in NS, and my unwavering love and support towards whatever he does/ accomplished in NS. All i needed in this LDR was words of affirmation and the sign of affections, which was given all the way until he entered OCS”, she wrote.

She added that what she considered to have gone wrong was her boyfriend not being able to fully express his feelings. He was scared of his feelings and did not want to fight any more, she said. “But i’m worried that it’s because of OCS, he is just tired from everything and even giving our relationship another shot in this case”, the girlfriend wrote.

Unsure of how she should approach her boyfriend, the girlfriend said she was sure the relationship could still be fixed. “I have yet to agree with the breakup”, she wrote.

