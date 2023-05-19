Man says his longtime tenants give half the rental some months and nothing on others, this has been going on for 7 years

SINGAPORE: A man took to social media for advice after his father’s tenants stopped paying rent diligently for years.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the man explained that his father owned an old shophouse, which he has been renting out to his friend for more than a decade. “My father passed away from cancer around a decade ago, I was still very young and my mother single handly (sic) has been raising my family and the one collecting rental from my father’s friend. My mother (age 50’s at that time now 60’s) has been a housewife ever since she was married to my father and is not very educated”, he wrote.

He said that now that’s he is older, he realised that the tenants have been paying rent very late, where it “gets worse every month, some months they give half the rental, some months give nothing and this has been going on for 6 to 7 years which leads the accumulated tens thousands. I know covid happened and businesses are affected but this has been happening even before covid”. He said that this has been going on despite the rent remaining unchanged since they took up the unit.

Occasionally, the tenants would cook for his family or give them free cartons of drinks, the man wrote. “I just feel my mum is soft hearted since it’s my father friend. I also don’t know what to do since they watch me since young, I do not want to disrespect the them either. I tried confronting them but they just tell my mother I am very rude. I do not want to take any legal actions since this matter can be settle(d) internally”.

Most netizens who commented on the post urged the man to lawyer up. Some said to sell the shophouse and others said he should ask the tenants to move out.

Here’s what they wrote:

Earlier this year, a foreign domestic worker took to social media to ask if she also needs to clean the room and hang the clothes of her employer’s tenants as she was unsure of her scope of work.

In her post to a Facebook group for domestic helpers, the maid wrote that her employer had tenants staying in the same house as well and that she was asked to clean their room and hang their clothes. The helper wrote: “Hello, If your employer have boarders at home is this also your responsibility to clean room and hang their clothes? Employer said Yes because you are working in same house and same address”.

Read the full story here:

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg