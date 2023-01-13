Man and his wife in their mid-20s earning 6-figure yearly income advise his friend to forgo wedding and just sign ROM if worried about expenses

SINGAPORE — A man worried about his upcoming wedding and housing expenses shared what his well-to-do friend had advised him to do. In an anonymous post to popular confessions page, the man wrote that he and his friend were in their mid-20s. He was engaged while his friend was already married.

The man added: “He and his wife combined earns multiple 6 figure a year. Has a fully paid BTO and brand new car (also fully paid). He is 100% self made, doesn’t come from a rich family. He is also generous. An angpao from him, regardless to whom or wdv event, will be at least $50. I have seen him give a $800 angpao for a church wedding before”.

He added that he was just an employee in a company. Worrying about his wedding and housing expenses, he asked his friend for advice. The advice that his friend gave him was “extremely simple and logical”, he wrote, but said, “I will absolutely hate my life if I follow his advise (sic)“.

His friend advised him to just have a solemnisation ceremony and to forgo a big wedding, but the man wrote that he and his fiance wanted a grand wedding to celebrate their special day. “I also wanted to propose first then apply fr the flat, for romantic purposes. I don’t want to bto while still being a student to max out the grants. But this means now I got less grants than him, even though he earns multiple of my income. I want my ideal home to fit my aspirations, not just do a simple reno to fit my budget”, the man wrote. He asked: “Are we Singaporeans destined to live like a dog? If I want to build my ideal life, it doesn’t feel possible to do it here”. Many netizens who commented on the post advised the man that having a big wedding did not necessarily equate to having a good marriage. They wrote that the latter was much more important and added that the man should focus on that instead. Here’s what they said:

