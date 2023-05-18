‘He benches the weight of Sengkang,’ netizen says after commenters ask how much Jamus Lim can lift

SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) shared part of his workout strategy in a Facebook post on Wednesday morning (May 17), underlining the importance of strength training, especially as we grow older.

He said compound lifts—including bench press, overhead press, pull-up, deadlift, and squat—which he does himself are exercises one can do with a barbell and rack, and with no need for fancy gym equipment.

“These exercises build musculature, which many (including myself, when I was younger) pursue for aesthetic reasons. There’s nothing wrong with that, per se (although my wife doesn’t like bulky guys, so that’s another motivation for me not to get massive),” he added.

He went on to add that lifting weights, or strength training, “is really important for maintaining quality of life as one ages, and there’s even some evidence that it can prolong longevity (https://nyti.ms/41ChztJ).”

He wrote that as he’s got older his workouts have enabled him to carry his little girl, who is 3 years old, and play with her. “Even simple activities are easier to execute if the strength to do them isn’t at the forefront of one’s mind,” he added.

He ended his post by writing that he recommends adding a strength routine to one’s workouts for the sake of keeping fit for the family.

It appears that many netizens have agreed with the points raised in Assoc Prof Lim’s post, and some have even asked him more questions about his strength training routines.

“Dr Jamus, can you drop the reps and sets you do?” wrote one.

Another netizen asked, “How much can you bench?”

To this question, a commenter wrote that Assoc Prof Lim “benches the weight of Sengkang”, which the netizen appreciated.

“That’s (a) cool answer. That’s bigger than any personal record.”

Others shared their personal experiences.

Even national marathoner Soh Rui Yong voiced his approval.

