Netizen finds out that most SG Reddit users would allow their child to work after O-levels, not for the money but for learning life skills

SINGAPORE: After a Reddit user asked, “Will you allow your child to work part-time?” many, if not all of those who responded said that they would, if their child wanted to do so, underlining that having a job teaches young people many valuable life lessons.

“Most parents encourage their child to work part-time after completing O-level and before starting poly or uni. This is to make them understand the value of money. However, I feel that they are only young once and they should be spending time on their hobbies or hanging out with their friends.

Furthermore, the salary will be low as they are inexperienced. It’s like cheap labour. When they start working, they will spend their entire lives working,” wrote u/oieric on r/askSingapore on Tuesday (May 16).

The post spawned a lively discussion, with many commenters tending to see the advantages, rather than the disadvantages of work.

On Reddit user pointed out that at their age when they’re doing their O-levels, they’re old enough to decide on their own if they want to work part-time or not.

“Don’t have to worry too much – they are their own person, and at 16+, they can make their own decisions. :D.”

Others pointed out that the low-paying jobs they had when they were young helped them develop compassion for service staff. “It’s not about the salary but more about the learning experience and lessons in life.”

“Even if the salary is low, that makes them understand what it means to earn their own money and how to appreciate lower wage earners. Take it as free tuition in life skills,” chimed in another commenter.

One wrote, “Working PT, like what others have commented already, allows kids fresh out of school to experience what working is like. They will be able to learn soft skills essential for navigating workplace dynamics, patience (with rude customers), and a greater appreciation for the hard work that people put in to earn their keep.”

For one commenter, the answer was simple: “Will I allow? Yes. Will I make them do so? No.”

