Maid gossips about family to the helper next door, employer says despite paying her $875, “she is an average helper who can’t cook and forgets things all the time”

SINGAPORE: An unhappy employer took to social media asking others for advice on how to teach her maid to act professionally both inside and outside her house.

In an anonymous post to a Facebook support group for both employers and domestic helpers alike, the woman wrote that her new maid has been gossiping about her.

She wrote that her maid had less than 4 years of experience and despite house rules she set to protect her family’s privacy, the helper had been gossiping about her. “my best friends helper told me so. She told me my helper gossip for attention a lot. How do I explain this concept to a very simple woman, or is she just playing me?” the woman asked. The helper’s employer said that her family had been very kind, even paying the maid $875 – higher than market rate she said.

The woman also added that she gave her maid a bonus despite the helper working less than a year for her, and though “she is an average helper who can’t cook and forgets things all the time”.

“I want to give her a chance to turn it around but she will only get one chance as I am not happy about the things I heard. Maybe I wrongly assumed she understood what workplace professionalism is so want to give an example? We always act professionally with her in our home no matter the problem, we speak respectfully to her, explain things so expect the same back to us”, the employer wrote.

Netizens who commented on the employer’s post were not entirely convinced. They said that they did not know the entire story and were only hearing one side. Others also told the employer to speak to her helper.

Here’s what they wrote:

