Morning Digest, May 19

NETIZEN FINDS OUT THAT MOST SG REDDIT USERS WOULD ALLOW THEIR CHILD TO WORK AFTER O-LEVELS, NOT FOR THE MONEY BUT FOR LEARNING LIFE SKILLS

SINGAPORE: After a Reddit user asked, “Will you allow your child to work part-time?” many, if not all of those who responded said that they would, if their child wanted to do so, underlining that having a job teaches young people many valuable life lessons.

“Most parents encourage their child to work part-time after completing O-level and before starting poly or uni. This is to make them understand the value of money. However, I feel that they are only young once and they should be spending time on their hobbies or hanging out with their friends. Furthermore, the salary will be low as they are inexperienced. It’s like cheap labour. When they start working, they will spend their entire lives working,” wrote u/oieric on r/askSingapore on Tuesday (May 16).

MAN TRIES TO UNDERSTAND MAIDS’ “OBSESSION WITH TIKTOK”

SINGAPORE: A man took to social media trying to understand maids’ “obsession” with TikTok.

In an anonymous post to a Facebook support group for domestic helpers and employers alike, a man wrote: “I really want to understand… What/why is helper’s obsession with TikTok? What is it with you guys constantly taking videos of dancing, singing and your face?”

COUPLE’S “BTO STARTER PACK” TO SUSS OUT DEFECTS IMPRESSES NETIZENS

SINGAPORE: Before a newly married couple moved into their BTO (Built-To-Order) flat, they were prepared to bring all sorts of things they needed to inspect it.

They were more than ready to suss out all the possible construction defects of their new home so they could truly make it a home.

Fiona Xie Collaborative Outfits Now On Sale

SINGAPORE: Local artist Fiona Xie has been sharing photos of her outfits in collaboration with Mugler and H&M, which dropped on the market on May 11. In one of her Instagram post captions, she stated: “Bringing fierce, daring and unapologetically bold designs to the streets of New York – H&M and Mugler are the ultimate power couple, turning heads and breaking rules.”

She has worn the now infamous halterneck cut-out swimsuit partnered with her mesh-panelled stirrup leggings in several of her succeeding Instagram posts for publicity. It also turns out that these photos are more like thirst traps, given that the outfit displays the curves and sexiness of her body.

WOMAN COMPLAINS TO TC AFTER NEIGHBOUR THROWS RAW MEAT & LEFTOVER FOOD INTO HIS PLANT POT

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media after her neighbour disposed of unwanted foodstuff in a truly unusual—and, might we add, disgusting—manner.

Ms Eileen Teo wrote in a post on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Tuesday (May 16) that her neighbour threw raw meat and leftover food into his plant pot instead of disposing of it properly. She added photos of the raw meat and leftover food to her post.

