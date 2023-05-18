Man tries to understand maids’ “obsession with TikTok”

SINGAPORE: A man took to social media trying to understand maids’ “obsession” with TikTok.

In an anonymous post to a Facebook support group for domestic helpers and employers alike, a man wrote: “I really want to understand… What/why is helper’s obsession with TikTok? What is it with you guys constantly taking videos of dancing, singing and your face?”

“I truly want to understand. It really baffles me”, he wrote.

In the comments section, the man wrote: “Never once slammed the usage of TikTok but trying to see what’s the appeal and why you guys like it so much. Clearly most of you are just defensive because you can’t see past your belly button”.

“I have the app, occasionally I go into it and the content just spirals you down. But what I’m trying to understand is the appeal of this app to a lot of helpers? I have friends who also consume content on TikTok but not to the extend of making very basic and very random videos. Some of you have given me some good insights: such as making some money and also to destress. For the rest of you just running your mouth… I’ve seen glitter in a dark room brighter than y’all”, he said.

