Raising kids or DINK in your early 30s? Netizens ask

SINGAPORE: In this challenging economy, it is a common question whether or not couples would want to have children, or just live their lives enjoying both of their incomes, commonly described as DINK (Double Income, No Kids).

This has been a very interesting discussion on Reddit when a couple, aged 31M and 30F, shared that they have two kids now and wondered what the life of other couples around their age group is like, having no kids.

“Is the grass truly greener on the other side?” the post asked.

With this, many netizens shared their thoughts and opinions on the subject matter. One commenter shared that he/she transitioned from DINK to having kids in his/her mid 30s, and admitted that it’s possible to be happy either way.

“When I didn’t have kids, I enjoyed the DINK lifestyle, and honestly, if I stayed DINK, I’d have been happy and satisfied. Then I had kids, and I couldn’t imagine not having them, so I’m also happy and satisfied,” the comment added.

Another netizen claimed that it really depends on the couple, and the grass would be greener depending on their interests. For some, it is about the timeline, wherein they can both enjoy being DINKs and have financial freedom, and enjoy parenthood when they are ready for it.

However, one commented that if he/she could reverse time, he/she would choose not to have kids. The netizen said: “As someone with two kids and married for 10 years.. If I could turn back the clock, I wouldn’t have kids. Cos kids make our relationship strain.”

A few more netizens said staying in a DINK relationship can lead to a more peaceful life, and even though kids are cute, couples should really be financially prepared.

“Honestly, as long as it makes you and your partner happy with the current lifestyle, gotta keep at it,” a comment concluded.

There is no one-size-fits-all answer for this question. Happiness truly depends on every couple’s priorities, finances, and readiness in life. Whether couples choose parenthood or a DINK lifestyle, it should always be a mutual decision that will sustain their relationship in the long run.