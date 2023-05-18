Woman complains to TC after neighbour throws raw meat & leftover food into his plant pot

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media after her neighbour disposed of unwanted foodstuff in a truly unusual—and, might we add, disgusting—manner.

Ms Eileen Teo wrote in a post on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Tuesday (May 16) that her neighbour threw raw meat and leftover food into his plant pot instead of disposing of it properly. She added photos of the raw meat and leftover food to her post.

Ms Teo said that she had been calling Holland-Bukit Panjang Town Council since the previous day, but no one had responded to her call yet.

“The smell of the rotten meat is awful. Super inconsiderate neighbour. And this is not the first time. Every time we walked pass the smell is terrible,” she added.

In a comment to her post, Ms Teo wrote that this is not the first time she’s had problems with this neighbour.

“Previously this owner even put his fish tank with fish at the corridor. But it was removed after I log a case abit it. As I dun think is right as it blocked my walkway and caused a fire hazard issue,” she wrote.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Ms Teo as well as to the Holland-Bukit Panjang Town Council.

When one commenter who called the thrown food a “biological hazard” advised her to reach out to the National Environment Agency (NEA), Ms Teo responded that she had already done so.

Apparently, Ms Teo is not the only person to experience such unhygienic behaviour from a neighbour.

“My neighbour daily keep putting food outside their door and corridor since 2018 till now inform CCK TC also no change. It keep feeding the bird and caused our corridor full of bird shite. My suggestion and sharing please don’t waste your time,” one commenter wrote.

Others observed that the neighbour might have misunderstood the concept of composting.

UPDATE:

The Independent Singapore received an update from Holland-Bukit Panjang Town Council concerning the incident. We were told via email that the town council is aware of the situation and that its conservancy team was deployed on site to clean the common corridor yesterday.

“In addition, our Property Officer has attempted to visit the said resident today. However, we were unable to establish contact with the owner as no one was present at home. The Town Council has served a service card for him/her to contact the Town Council.

“In the meantime, our conservancy team has removed the raw meat and remnants in the plant pots.”

