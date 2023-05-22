MFA assisting search for Singaporean who went missing on Mount Everest

SINGAPORE: A search and rescue operation is underway for a Singaporean man who went missing after reaching the summit of Mount Everest in Nepal. The 39-year-old climber, identified as Shrinivas Sainis Dattatraya, embarked on his Everest expedition in April with the goal of conquering the world’s highest peak.

On Friday (May 19), Shrinivas used his satellite phone to contact his wife in Singapore and inform her that he had reached the summit of Mount Everest. However, he expressed concern about his descent, warning her that he was unlikely to make it down the mountain.

Shrinivas added that he might be suffering from high-altitude cerebral oedema (HACE), a potentially life-threatening condition caused by exposure to high altitudes.

Shrinivas eventually got separated from his teammates during the descent. While the sherpas who accompanied him managed to return safely, Shrinivas remained missing.

The distressing news has deeply affected Shrinivas’ family, but they are hoping for his safe return. In a bid to intensify search efforts, the family has launched a change.org petition, appealing to the Singapore Government for assistance in the search and rescue operation.

The family has urged the authorities to deploy a specialised team trained in conducting search and rescue operations in treacherous terrains and requesting that diplomatic procedures do not hinder the operation.

Acknowledging the gravity of the situation, Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has confirmed its active involvement in the matter. The MFA said that the High Commission in New Delhi has maintained close contact with Shrinivas’ family, Nepalese authorities, and emergency medical services since Friday evening.

The ministry has assured the family of its commitment to closely monitor developments and provide the necessary consular assistance during this difficult time.

Mount Everest has proven to be an unforgiving environment, with a long history of perilous climbing expeditions. On average, five climbers lose their lives each spring climbing season.

However, this year’s death toll has already reached nearly double that number, with a total of nine fatalities reported thus far. Recently, two climbers from Malaysia and China were also reported to have lost their lives on the mountain.

The Everest climbing season extends until early June, and Nepal has issued a total of 478 permits to foreign climbers. According to the local tourism bureau, more than 400 people have successfully reached the summit.

