International panel discuss -Palestine ceasefire and what should come next

Inconvenient Questions panel discuss Israel-Palestine ceasefire and what should come next

Need to involve women and youth stressed

Photo: FB screengrab/Singapore Democratic Party

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

International
- Advertisement -

After 11 days of bombardment claiming more than 200 lives, the Israeli government and the Islamist Palestinian group, Hamas, agreed to a ceasefire, which came into effect on May 21. The “deeper causes of the conflict” were discussed at a forum by (IQ), a sociopolitical platform created by former Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) .

The panel discussion featured speakers Dr Rami Nasrallah, founder and chairman of International Peace Cooperation Centre (IPCC); Paul Hirschson, senior Israeli diplomat; and Sriram Panchu, president of Mediators India.

Mr Viswa began by giving a background of the two countries and how the tensions started.

It was mentioned that the conflict between and Palestine had been continuing for decades, and it has become a necessity to unpack the complexities for proper mediation and negotiation to take place.

- Advertisement -

Mr Hirschson noted that for many years, most people thought the correct way to resolve the dispute was inside out, by resolving differences between Israelis and Palestinians. The approach will lead to peace treaties.

Beyond peace treaties, however, there remains a need to establish relations with the Arab world, resolve the conflict and achieve an acceptable resolution for everyone, he added.

Others, such as Dr Rami, focused on Jerusalem as the core of the conflict. He highlighted that it was divided into two parts but could be a model of an open city.

Women should be brought in

The need to bring in women was also mentioned in the discussion. Rani Soebijantoro, a speaker from IQ’s international youth panel, noted that the cost and aftermath of the war affect women concerned about their children’s future.

- Advertisement -

“We can resolve this issue much better and faster” (if women are brought in and the future generations are considered), said Ms Rani. It’s important to engage women at all levels, not just in negotiations but also in the economy and innovation.

In addition to women, another major player in conflict resolution is the youth, added Mr Hirschson. “Consider the future generations. The future generations will consume the products that we are trying to build,” continued Ms Rani.

“If we don’t bring women and youth onboard, we will go back to square one,” said Ms Rani.

Meanwhile, Mr Rami highlighted that the two parties needed to “get their act together yet lack the skills to build an economy”. He mentioned how almost half of Gazans are unemployed while 80 per cent require assistance from aid groups to survive on a daily basis.

- Advertisement -

“It’s not a situation where they can fend for themselves,” he added.

Other issues and possible solutions covered in the discussion include focusing on the basic necessities and keeping the peace on both sides with support from the international community.

Listen to the full discussion here./TISG

Read related: SDP supports Govt call to de-escalate violence in Israel and Gaza

SDP supports Govt call to de-escalate violence in Israel and Gaza

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , , , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Marsiling resident allowed to cook only 3 times a day due to “pungent smell” hires lawyer

Singapore – After multiple complaints from an upstairs neighbour regarding the “pungent smell of their cooking”, a family residing at Block 26 Marsiling Drive was told to cook only at three fixed times a day. The family has now hired a...
View Post
Featured News

Naked man riding motorcycle and climbing car arrested

Singapore – A 24-year-old man who was reported to have gone around in public areas fully naked on several occasions has been arrested. The man is said to have walked around naked at Block 212 Lorong 8 Toa Payoh on Thursday (June...
View Post
Featured News

Woman asked to pay S$6,550 StarHub bill within a week, claims account was hacked and incorrect charges made

Singapore -- One woman reached out to netizens for advice after being slapped with a S$6,550.23 bill from StarHub and a lawyer’s letter demanding that she settle it within a week. In a Facebook post, one Ms Sabby shared that usually her...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent