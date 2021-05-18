Home News SDP supports Govt call to de-escalate violence in Israel and Gaza

SDP supports Govt call to de-escalate violence in Israel and Gaza

'Conflict stems from occupation of Palestinian land by Israel'

Photo: Facebook/ Singapore Democratic Party (SDP)

Author

Denise Teh

Date

Category

Home NewsInternationalSG PoliticsWorld
- Advertisement -

Singapore — The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) has expressed their support for the government’s call for de-escalation of the conflict and cessation of hostilities in the occupied territories in East Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza.

The SDP supports the Singapore Government’s call for de-escalation of the conflict and cessation of hostilities in the…

Posted by Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) on Monday, 17 May 2021

The SDP also recognises that the present conflict stems from the continued occupation of Palestinian land by Israel despite the numerous UN Security Council resolutions calling for an end to such occupation.

The danger of the present hostilities spiralling into a bigger regional conflict is of utmost concern for the international community. Every effort to de-escalate present tension should be of urgent priority. Ultimately, only a non-violent settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict where difficult compromises are made by all sides will establish a just and lasting peace in the Middle East.

This comes after the government statement on May 12 calling for the de-escalation of violence in Israel and Gaza. Which detailed how Singapore was extremely concerned about the civilian casualties from the escalation of violence in Israel and Gaza, and called on all parties to cease attacks on civilian targets.

- Advertisement -

“We strongly urge all sides to take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation and work towards a durable ceasefire,” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

“All parties have a responsibility to stop the violence and do their utmost to protect the safety and security of civilians on both sides.” the ministry continued.

MFA also advised Singaporeans in Israel to remain indoors as much as possible, and avoid unnecessary travel, especially to areas where attacks are occurring. They should also be on high alert and moniter the news carefully, as well as take the necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

Denise Teh is an intern at The Independent SG. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , , ,
- Advertisement -
Celebrity

Bling Empire’s Kevin Kreider’s rags-to-riches story

Los Angeles -- Bling Empire star Kevin Kreider is a jack of all trades. He is currently filming the second season of the Netflix hit reality show. The show is about a group of ultra-wealthy Asian Americans living in LA. Kreider wore many hats...
View Post
Featured News

Calvin Cheng asks why two retirees in their late 60s were called in to run SPH Media Trust

Singapore -- Former Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) Calvin Cheng took to social media to question the Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) Media Trust’s decision to rehire two senior men who had already retired. On Wednesday (May 12), it was announced that veteran...
View Post
COVID 19

Jewel Changi Airport and passenger terminals closed to the public for two weeks

Singapore -- Jewel Changi Airport and all the Changi Airport passenger terminal buildings will be closed to the public for 14 days from May 13 to May 27 due to a Covid-19 cluster linked to a cleaner who worked at Terminal...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent