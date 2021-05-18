SDP supports Govt call to de-escalate violence in Israel and Gaza

- Advertisement -

Singapore — The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) has expressed their support for the government’s call for de-escalation of the conflict and cessation of hostilities in the occupied territories in East Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza.

The SDP supports the Singapore Government’s call for de-escalation of the conflict and cessation of hostilities in the… Posted by Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) on Monday, 17 May 2021

The SDP also recognises that the present conflict stems from the continued occupation of Palestinian land by Israel despite the numerous UN Security Council resolutions calling for an end to such occupation.

The danger of the present hostilities spiralling into a bigger regional conflict is of utmost concern for the international community. Every effort to de-escalate present tension should be of urgent priority. Ultimately, only a non-violent settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict where difficult compromises are made by all sides will establish a just and lasting peace in the Middle East.

This comes after the government statement on May 12 calling for the de-escalation of violence in Israel and Gaza. Which detailed how Singapore was extremely concerned about the civilian casualties from the escalation of violence in Israel and Gaza, and called on all parties to cease attacks on civilian targets.

- Advertisement -

“We strongly urge all sides to take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation and work towards a durable ceasefire,” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

“All parties have a responsibility to stop the violence and do their utmost to protect the safety and security of civilians on both sides.” the ministry continued.

MFA also advised Singaporeans in Israel to remain indoors as much as possible, and avoid unnecessary travel, especially to areas where attacks are occurring. They should also be on high alert and moniter the news carefully, as well as take the necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

Denise Teh is an intern at The Independent SG. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg