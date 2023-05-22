Over 75% of Singaporeans are satisfied with the way Govt managed the pandemic: IPS study

SINGAPORE: A recently released working paper by researchers from the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) has found that 75.3 per cent of respondents were satisfied with the way the Singapore Government handled the Covid-19 pandemic.

The study, conducted by Dr Mathew Mathews, Dr Mike Hou, and Wynn Tan, analysed survey data to determine the public’s satisfaction levels and perceptions of the various policies implemented by the government during the pandemic. It also examined how Singapore’s pandemic response is perceived in comparison with other countries.

According to the survey data, approximately 71 per cent of respondents felt that the restrictions implemented in Singapore were sufficient to deal with the pandemic. In contrast, 19 per cent believed that more restrictions should have been imposed, while 10 per cent felt that fewer restrictions were necessary.

When considering the overall handling of Covid-19 by the government, the average satisfaction level among respondents was 75.3 per cent.

The survey showed 86.5 per cent of people were highly satisfied with the government’s efforts in maintaining the functioning of the healthcare system while 81.3 per cent of respondents were satisfied with the government’s role in supporting the economy.

Moreover, 72.4 per cent expressed satisfaction with the government’s provision of financial aid packages to citizens, and 71.6 per cent were satisfied with the government’s role in protecting jobs.

According to the survey, 77 per cent of respondents consistently expressed satisfaction with the government’s penalties for individuals or retail businesses not adhering to safety measures. Around 72 per cent of respondents were satisfied with the government’s enforcement of Safe Management Measures (SMM), such as quotas and safe distancing, at public places.

However, satisfaction levels were relatively lower regarding the opening of Vaccinated Travel Lanes, allowing Singaporeans and foreign nationals to travel without quarantine.

Initially, only 46 per cent of respondents were satisfied with these border measures. But as the government implemented the Vaccination Travel Framework (VTF) and gradually opened borders, the proportion of respondents satisfied with the measures increased from 65 per cent in early April to 70 per cent in late September.

Satisfaction with government communication on reopening plans and measures increased from over 70 per cent to nearly 80 per cent as the plans became clearer, indicating a growing sense of normality among respondents.

To gain a comprehensive understanding of Singaporeans’ perception of the government’s pandemic response, respondents were asked to compare Singapore’s performance with that of other countries and regions, including the United States and China.

Notably, between late June and early October, 53 to 69 per cent of respondents consistently reported that Singapore fared better than other countries or regions. Only 12 to 22 per cent believed that Singapore performed worse, while 16 to 32 per cent viewed Singapore’s performance as comparable to other countries.

In further analysis focusing on China and the US as representative extremes of pandemic management, it was found that respondents with higher education and greater satisfaction with the government’s handling of the pandemic were more likely to perceive Singapore as having performed better in its response.

The study did not find significant differences in attitudes based on respondents’ race.

The researchers also examined how respondents’ values influenced their satisfaction with the government and perceptions of Singapore’s pandemic performance. The results indicated that shared values of harmony and care positively predicted increased satisfaction with the government’s pandemic management.

Consequently, higher satisfaction led to a stronger belief in Singapore’s superior performance compared to other countries or regions. Conversely, values reflecting a desire for freedom based on self-interest were inversely related to government satisfaction and perceptions of performance.

