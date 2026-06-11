// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, June 11, 2026
27.7 C
Singapore
type here...
Image of office workers. (Image by cottonbro studio on Pexels. )
Malaysia
1 min.Read

7 in 10 formal workers earn less than RM5,000 (S$1,579) a month in Malaysia

Kazi Mahmood
By Kazi Mahmood

MALAYSIA: A recent World Bank report has confirmed what many Malaysian professionals already feel: Wages are not keeping pace with economic growth. While the economy continues to expand, the benefits are not reaching the middle class. 

The findings show productivity has weakened, with wage stagnation most pronounced among middle‑income earners. Minimum wages have risen and top earners continue to benefit, but the majority remain stuck. 

In 2010, Malaysian workers were twice as productive as their Chinese counterparts; by 2024, China had caught up, while Singapore widened its lead. Employers remain reluctant to offer higher salaries without higher‑value output.

One X (Twitter) user highlighted that most Malaysian workers earn below RM5,000 (S$1,579) per month, underscoring the severity of wage stagnation. He questioned whether politicians could take pride in such figures, pointing out that their own voters are struggling amid inflation and economic uncertainty.

Meanwhile, a political party claimed that 80% of Malaysians live pay‑check to pay‑check, highlighting the severity of financial insecurity among workers. At the same time, the current government is seen celebrating foreign investors building data centres across the country, a move critics argue does little to ease everyday struggles.

Others stated that in places like Johor, RM5,000 (S$1,579) isn’t really enough to feed a family. But, a majority of Malaysians are actually earning around RM3,000 (S$948), which is actually worse. 

In Malaysia, low salaries are often justified by claims that the cost of living is lower than in countries like Singapore. Yet many argue this reasoning no longer holds, as living expenses continue to rise while wages remain stagnant. 

Calls for higher pay are frequently met with warnings that it will trigger higher costs, but the reality is that inflation is already eroding household budgets. Sadly, this disconnect between wages and living costs is a familiar struggle seen worldwide.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

In the Hood

Vehicle drove over a kerb and hit a van, netizens share opinions on what happened

On Facebook, SGRV Admin shared: "4jun2026 1115hrs... geylang east central... honda civic drove up the kerb hit byd t3 van hopefully this video helps the van owner with the claim against that civic
In the Hood

New way to scare away wild birds: Food vendors now use laser pointers for birds who openly steal food from diners

The bird problem at the market and food center on Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 is a nuisance, with wild birds openly stealing food. The vendors and cleaners interviewed had to use laser pointers to scare a...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Also Visit

Social Media

© The Independent Singapore

// //
Enable Notifications OK No thanks