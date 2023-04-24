KFC customer finds used gloves inside Zinger box

SINGAPORE: A KFC customer who found an unwanted object inside the food she ordered took to social media to write an open letter to KFC.

After ordering for “self pick-up online for convenience” at KFC Hougang 1, a Facebook user who goes by Surya Elyna said she found used gloves inside the box that contained her Zinger, a popular sandwich served at KFC, in a post on the Complaint Singapore page published on Sunday (Apr 23).

Tagging the fast food restaurant, she wrote, “Dear KFC… to my surprise i open up my box and found your staff USED gloves chuck inside my zinger box. (Before you all say, haiya throw away and eat it la) yaya, i will do that ofcos cause im hungry but this is a wakeup call for everyone too.

But this is hygiene, i can’t throw all the food cause my money will be gone just liddat due to your poor staff’s hygiene, everyone can fall sick if it can happen also ok.”

The incident occurred at 11:15 am that same day.

Ms Surya posted a photo of a KFC box containing what appears to be a wrapped sandwich, and beside it was rumpled plastic, which is presumably the gloves she wrote about in her post.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to both Ms Surya and KFC.

People commenting on the post were as shocked as Ms Surya was.

However, others joked with her that they were free gloves for her to eat her chicken with.

Another tried to reassure her, writing, “On side note..the glove is used for preparing food anyway…not like it was used for other purpose like manning cashier where u need to touch cash etc…”

One netizen suggested that she email KFC customer care, which Ms Surya has already done.



/TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg