KFC staff allegedly yells at customer ‘YOU ONLY ORDER 1 CHEESE FRIES, WHY U NEED 2 PKT TOMATO SAUCE! GIVE ME BACK 1 PKT CHILLI SAUCE!’

SINGAPORE — One woman who ate at Clementi Mall KFC on Christmas Eve, unfortunately, experienced poor customer service when a staff member allegedly scolded her for asking for more condiment packets. In a post on the popular COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Dec 25 (Sunday), the customer Ms Shirley Wong wrote about her encounter.

Instead of handing over the tomato sauce, the staff, whom she described as a “short curly hair plump chinese auntie,” scolded her. “YOU ONLY ORDER 1 CHEESE FRIES, WHY U NEED 2 PKT TOMATO SAUCE, U WANT 2 PKT TOMATO SAUCE, THEN U GIVE ME BACK 1 PKT OF CHILLI SAUCE TO ME,” the customer described what the staff said.

Understandably irate, Ms Wong asked if KFC needs “to keep track” of how much tomato sauce she eats.

“Coz of 1 pkt of ketchup also want to bargain with customers. Stop saying everything increase price then must save this n that… when you don’t give straw, your drinks also never reduce price.. when the chicken getting smaller, they also charging the same price.. when the drinks puts lots of ice than the drink itself, the price also remain the same. Now chilli and ketchup also want to control how much we eat,” Ms Wong continued.

She had placed one order of cheese fries and was given two packets of chilli sauce. Ms Wong then asked for two packets of tomato sauce and explained that she did so because her children do not eat chilli sauce.

Her post on COMPLAINT SINGAPORE got a lot of comments and was shared by some, and fortunately, the restaurant apologised to Ms Wong on the evening of Dec 25, for which she was grateful.

“Gabriel the Manager from Clementi Mall KFC had called to apologise and he had spoken to that aunty. Thanks for the prompt action,” she wrote.

In fairness, Ms Wong added in the comments section that it was the first time she had ever encountered this behaviour from a KFC staff.

One netizen wrote that in other KFC branches, condiments are there to be freely taken by customers.

/TISG

